ACEA Report Shows EU Needs Increase Annual Installation Of EV Chargers To Meet 2030 Targets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent report from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) has

revealed

a significant gap between the regional bloc's available public EV-charging infrastructure and the amount of charging points the European Union will need to reach its

carbon dioxide reduction targets . The report shows that even though electric vehicle adoption in the EU has risen by a wide margin over the past decade, public charging stations for electric vehicle drivers haven't increased in tandem.

According to the ACEA report , electric-vehicle sales growth outpaced EV charging-station installations by three times from 2017 to 2023. Based on industry estimations, the report noted that...

