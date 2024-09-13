Psychedelicnewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) Issues Corporate Update, Eyes Runway For Upcoming Clinical Milestones

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation psychedelic-based options. The company has provided a corporate update highlighting recent clinical accomplishments and key upcoming catalysts across its development pipeline.“With the prevalence and burden of mental conditions at an all-time high, there is an urgent and growing need for improved treatments for depression and anxiety. Our team is dedicated to turning the tide of the mental health crisis through our clinical-stage programs,” said Doug Drysdale, chief executive officer of Cybin.“The past several months have been pivotal with FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for CYB003 and alignment on the Phase 3 design in major depressive disorder, and the start of our Phase 2 study of CYB004 in Generalized Anxiety Disorder. We are progressing quickly with both programs and expect the coming months to be transformative for Cybin, with a Phase 3 trial of CYB003 in MDD expected to begin this summer, and Phase 2 topline efficacy data for CYB004 in Q4 2024. The recent funding round provides us with the runway to achieve these important milestones.”

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit .

