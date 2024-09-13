Sunpunk – A Memetoken With Utilities On Tron By Tpunks Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting development for the blockchain community, the Tpunks team has officially launched SunPunk , a memetoken with tangible utilities within the Tpunks ecosystem. Tpunks, the first-ever collection on Tron, has captured the attention of enthusiasts, especially after Justin Sun , founder of Tron, purchased the iconic Joker Tpunk #3442 for $10.5 million. With the introduction of the SunPunk token, the Tpunks ecosystem takes a significant step forward, blending entertainment value with real utility on the Tron blockchain.

SunPunk Token Utilities

SunPunk is not just another memetoken; it is a fully integrated utility token within the Tpunks platform. Its primary role is to serve as the currency for transactions on the forthcoming Tpunks marketplace , where users can buy, sell, and auction NFTs .

The token's growing popularity is evident, having reached a market cap of $5 million at its peak and maintaining a $1.5 million market cap at the time of this release. Key to its appeal is the staking feature , where holders can stake both SunPunk tokens and Tpunks NFTs to earn rewards. To support long-term sustainability, 27% of the total token supply has been allocated for staking rewards, ensuring incentives remain available over the next three years.

Additionally, Tpunk holders benefit from exclusive rewards, including the opportunity to claim 10,000 SunPunk tokens (equivalent to $15) per Tpunk as part of the staking reward system.

Tpunks Roadmap: Post-SunPunk Launch

Following the successful launch of SunPunk, the Tpunks team has updated their roadmap to reflect ambitious future plans. These include collaborations with other leading meme tokens , expected to further enhance the growth and adoption of the Tpunks ecosystem. The team has reassured the community of their unwavering commitment, with no tokens being sold or dumped, affirming their belief in the project's long-term viability.

SunPunk Tokenomics

The tokenomics of SunPunk have been meticulously designed to ensure both stability and growth. Below is the breakdown of the token distribution:



8% for Development & Marketing

10% for Centralized Exchanges (CEX) & New Pairs

27% for Staking Rewards

10% for Tpunk Holders Airdrop 5% for Private Sale



This thoughtful allocation aims to maintain a healthy balance between growth initiatives, rewards for the community, and future opportunities.

Tpunks Holders Rewards and Airdrop System

Tpunks holders are at the heart of this ecosystem. From September 12, 2024 , Tpunks holders will be eligible to claim 10% of their total claimable SunPunk tokens every week for a period of 10 weeks. It's important to note that missed weekly claims will be forfeited, and the claiming process will close after 10 weeks, as dictated by the smart contract.









Conclusion

SunPunk is more than just a memetoken – it represents the next phase of the Tpunks journey, bringing real utility to its holders within the Tron ecosystem. With a dedicated community, a clear and ambitious roadmap, and strong backing from notable figures like Justin Sun , the future of SunPunk and Tpunks is filled with promise. These tokens are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of decentralized digital assets on Tron.

For more information, visit Tpunks website SunPunk website

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



