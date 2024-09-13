Kine Sciences Announces First Patient Dosed In The Phase 1B/2A Study In Patients With Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The first patient was dosed in the Phase 1b/2a dose escalation trial of KINE-101 study is conducted in Korea in patients with

CIDP who have received at least one frontline regimen.



Kine Sciences advanced KINE-101 to the Phase 1b/2a study following the successful completion of a Phase 1 study in the US. KINE-101 is a modifier

nanopeptide that acts by activating Treg cells.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kine Sciences, a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company

developing small peptides for immune-mediated diseases, announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1b/2a clinical study of KINE-101 for CIDP.

"Dosing the first patient marks our first programme in the clinic and represents an important milestone for our company." said Dae Ho Cho, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to the clinical data that will support the strong efficacy that we have seen in the preclinical studies. KINE-101 has a unique mechanism of action that targets what we believe is an underlying cause of the disease and differentiates it from symptomatic treatments. Moving forward, KINE-101 has the potential to offer more effective treatment options for CIDP patients either as a standalone therapy or in combination with existing treatments."

KINE-101 is a novel nanopeptide and a disease modifier that controls both humoral immunity and cell-mediated immune responses by activating Treg cells. KINE-101 received FDA clearance for the Phase I study on September, 2021. The study was conducted in 40 healthy individuals in five cohorts assessed over 42 days. The design included four cohorts receiving intravenously administered ascending doses of KINE-101 (10, 30, 100, and 300 mg), and a cohort that received 96.8 mg of KINE-101 subcutaneously. The Phase 1 study was completed successfully on October, 2023

demonstrating an excellent safety profile. Beyond CIDP, KINE-101 is in development for additional indications, including Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis.

About Kine Sciences

Kine Sciences was founded in 2016. It is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing ultra small size peptides for a range of immune-mediated diseases based on functional immunomics. The company's peptides derive from a novel anti-inflammatory cytokine that targets different immune cells. Kine Sciences' approach and the ultra-small size of the peptides offers clear advantages such as a favourable pharmacokinetic vs pharmacodynamic profile, low immunogenicity, low antigenicity, low production costs and potential for oral administration. Beyond KINE-101, the company is advancing several novel candidates through preclinical studies across different indications. For more information, on the company and its pipeline visit the Kine Sciences website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to Kine Sciences' product candidates, including KINE-101, and its development and clinical trial milestones such as the expected trial design, timing of patient enrollment, patient dosing, data readouts, and the therapeutic potential thereof. Actual results could deviate from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to several factors. Such factors include, among others, the company's ability to raise the necessary funding to continue to pursue its business and product development plans, the inherent risk associated with developing novel therapeutic agents and operating as a development stage company, the company's ability to develop, complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates, competition in the industry in which the company operates, and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Unless otherwise required by applicable laws, Kine Sciences does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect subsequent information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

BD & Investor Contact:

Kyriakos Tzafestas,



[email protected]

+44 (0)7387 101 284

Ju Yeon Lee,

[email protected]



SOURCE Kine Sciences

