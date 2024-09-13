Virtualization Security Market Is Anticipated To Generate USD 6.29 Billion By 2030, Study By AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global virtualization security market is growing due to rising cybersecurity concerns, IoT, & the rising use of virtual applications by major enterprises.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report, the global virtualization security market size was pegged at $1.62 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.Virtualization security refers to the measures and practices used to protect virtualized environments, including virtual machines (VMs), hypervisors, and the infrastructure that supports them. As virtualization involves running multiple operating systems or applications on a single physical machine, it introduces unique security challenges compared to traditional physical environments.Surge in cybersecurity concerns, increase in adoption of bring your own device and internet of things, and rise in adoption of virtual applications across prime enterprises have boosted the growth of the global virtualization security market. However, lack of awareness of virtualization security and skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in government regulations supporting virtualization security is expected to open lucrative opportunities in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 360 Pages) at:Covid-19 scenario:1. The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to rise in demand for virtualization security solutions among small and medium enterprises for protecting company data.2. Moreover, the global adoption of work from home increased the need to detect and block malware and reduce cyber-attacks and data theft issues.The rise in demand for AI and machine learning-powered solutions increased the need for the virtualization security market. However, the lack of skilled workforce hampered the market.Based on the deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, due to benefits such as increased flexibility, scalability, and ease of administration. However, the on-premise segment dominated the global battery materials market in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global virtualization security market, due to rise in adoption of virtualization security solutions across on-premise platforms among strongly regulated industries.Based on component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global virtualization security market, due to rise in AI-powered electronic applications and surge in trend toward data center applications in organizations. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in trends toward cybersecurity.For Report Customization:The global virtualization security market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, as the region is the most dominant market for the virtualization security industry and home to major market players that offer advanced solutions. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, due to presence of prime players in the market and increase in penetration of AI-powered electronic equipment in the region.Major market playersTrend Micro IncorporatedJuniper Networks, Inc.IBM CorporationIntel CorporationDell EMCVMware, Inc.Microsoft CorporationSophos Ltd.Broadcom, Inc.McAfee, LLC.The virtualization security market is expected to experience substantial growth due to the continuous expansion of cloud and virtualized infrastructure. The need for real-time threat detection, compliance with data protection regulations, and automation of security measures will likely drive advancements in this field, leading to the development of more sophisticated and integrated security solutions.Opportunities:1. SMEs Adopting Virtualization: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly embracing virtualization technologies, offering a large opportunity for virtualization security vendors.2. Edge Computing Growth: As edge computing continues to gain traction, securing distributed edge locations, which often run virtualized workloads, will become more critical.3. Integration with DevOps and DevSecOps: Virtualization security solutions are increasingly integrated into DevOps and DevSecOps workflows, providing seamless security for virtualized environments during application development and deployment.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 