Azerbaijan Participates In Discussions On Strengthening Cybersecurity With Member Countries Of OIC

Fatima Latifova
On September 11, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, during the "KazHackStan
2024" event, a panel discussion titled "Digital Shield of the
Turkic World: Partnership for Stronger Security" was held with
representatives from member and observer states of the Turkic
Council, Azernews reports.
Additionally, a closed meeting was conducted to discuss
strategic partnerships in the field of cybersecurity.
The panel discussions and closed session included
representatives from Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan,
and Hungary. Azerbaijan was represented by Elvin Balacanov,
Chairman of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association
(AKTA); Fidan Ahmadova, the organization's Secretary; Elvin
Shahverdiyev, Deputy Head of the Electronic Security Service (ETX)
of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport; and
Elman Muradov, Head of the Audit and Compliance Department.
During the panel session, Elvin Balacanov and Elvin Shahverdiyev
provided information on Azerbaijan's measures for ensuring
cybersecurity, including actions against cyber threats and
incidents. The discussion also covered factors influencing the
expansion of cybersecurity partnerships within the Turkic Council
framework.
Subsequently, a closed meeting with representatives from Turkic
Council member and observer states, including Mirvohid Azimov,
Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council, focused on
strategic partnerships in cybersecurity. The first part of the
session included presentations on Azerbaijan's cybersecurity
ecosystem, key components of the country's information security and
cybersecurity strategies, our position in international rankings,
and activities carried out by AKTA and ETX. The meeting also
highlighted proposals from previous discussions aimed at expanding
cooperation among Turkic Council member states and provided
information on collaborations between ETX and relevant
organizations in member states. The participants expressed the need
for a relevant working group and joint partnership mechanisms to
ensure more effective and efficient cybersecurity within the Turkic
Council.
For reference, the "KazHackStan 2024" conference, held from
September 11-13, is organized by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Digital
Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry, along with
TSARKA, one of the largest cybersecurity service providers in
Central Asia. The three-day event features numerous panel
discussions, presentations by cybersecurity experts, demonstrations
of innovative solutions and technologies, and the "CyberDome"
competition, where teams compete in cybersecurity challenges.
