Azerbaijan Participates In Discussions On Strengthening Cybersecurity With Member Countries Of OIC

On September 11, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, during the "KazHackStan 2024" event, a panel discussion titled "Digital Shield of the Turkic World: Partnership for Stronger Security" was held with representatives from member and observer states of the Turkic Council, Azernews reports.

Additionally, a closed meeting was conducted to discuss strategic partnerships in the field of cybersecurity.

The panel discussions and closed session included representatives from Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Hungary. Azerbaijan was represented by Elvin Balacanov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (AKTA); Fidan Ahmadova, the organization's Secretary; Elvin Shahverdiyev, Deputy Head of the Electronic Security Service (ETX) of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport; and Elman Muradov, Head of the Audit and Compliance Department.

During the panel session, Elvin Balacanov and Elvin Shahverdiyev provided information on Azerbaijan's measures for ensuring cybersecurity, including actions against cyber threats and incidents. The discussion also covered factors influencing the expansion of cybersecurity partnerships within the Turkic Council framework.

Subsequently, a closed meeting with representatives from Turkic Council member and observer states, including Mirvohid Azimov, Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council, focused on strategic partnerships in cybersecurity. The first part of the session included presentations on Azerbaijan's cybersecurity ecosystem, key components of the country's information security and cybersecurity strategies, our position in international rankings, and activities carried out by AKTA and ETX. The meeting also highlighted proposals from previous discussions aimed at expanding cooperation among Turkic Council member states and provided information on collaborations between ETX and relevant organizations in member states. The participants expressed the need for a relevant working group and joint partnership mechanisms to ensure more effective and efficient cybersecurity within the Turkic Council.

For reference, the "KazHackStan 2024" conference, held from September 11-13, is organized by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry, along with TSARKA, one of the largest cybersecurity service providers in Central Asia. The three-day event features numerous panel discussions, presentations by cybersecurity experts, demonstrations of innovative solutions and technologies, and the "CyberDome" competition, where teams compete in cybersecurity challenges.