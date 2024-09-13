عربي


Block Listing Interim Review


9/13/2024 2:33:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 13 September 2024

Name of applicant: Mothercare plc
Name of scheme: The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)
Period of return: From: 13 March 2024 To: 12 September 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 23,356,329
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 23,356,329


Name of contact: Lynne Medini, Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 01923 206186

MENAFN13092024004107003653ID1108669693


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

