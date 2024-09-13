Invaders Fill School Libraries In Occupied Area Of Kherson Region With Propaganda Books
Date
9/13/2024 2:25:30 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian Occupation forces are actively circulating propaganda literature in daycare facilities, schools, and libraries in the captured areas of Ukraine's Kherson region.
The Yellow Ribbon resistance movement reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"Activists from the Yellow Ribbon movement report that the occupation authorities are actively filling educational and art facilities with propaganda literature. The process is called 'literature replacement'. In reality, publications glorifying the 'heroic feats' of the Russian military appear in schools and libraries," the report reads.
According to activists, in the Chaplynka district, first-graders were given the "Alphabet of Kherson", where each page bears an image of military hardware, Russian soldiers, and a Russian flag.
Also, the occupiers promote Russian books among senior age citizens under the pretext of concern for their "cultural development", claiming they need "new literature".
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the invaders are monitoring school attendance, seeking out parents who refused to enroll their children in schools operating under a Russian curriculum.
