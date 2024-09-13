Norwegian Voyager Astonished By Speed Of Rebuilding In Garabagh, East Zangazur
9/13/2024 2:25:23 AM
“We learned a lot about the history of Azerbaijan during the
trip,” a traveler from Norway Thomas Kristoffersen told journalists
in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Azernews reports.
According to him, the pace of restoration work in Garabagh and
Eastern Zangazur made a great impression on him.
"I'm amazed at how quickly you can mobilize and rebuild homes,
villages, cities and infrastructure," he said.
A delegation of the Norwegian National Club of International
Travelers, consisting of 30 people, has also visited the Khudafarin
Bridge in Jabrayil.
