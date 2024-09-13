Norwegian Voyager Astonished By Speed Of Rebuilding In Garabagh, East Zangazur

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We learned a lot about the history of Azerbaijan during the trip,” a traveler from Norway Thomas Kristoffersen told journalists in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Azernews reports.

According to him, the pace of restoration work in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur made a great impression on him.

"I'm amazed at how quickly you can mobilize and rebuild homes, villages, cities and infrastructure," he said.

A delegation of the Norwegian National Club of International Travelers, consisting of 30 people, has also visited the Khudafarin Bridge in Jabrayil.