Eternal Brotherhood III Multinational Exercise Continues
Date
9/13/2024 2:25:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Eternal Brotherhood – III multinational exercise, held at the
Orda training range in the Turkistan region of Kazakhstan,
continues, Azernews reports.
The special forces of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Pakistan,
Qatar and Uzbekistan fulfill practical classes on tactics, fire,
sniper, mountain and parachute training at the training points set
at the training range.
Combat training classes held in multinational groups provide an
opportunity to benefit from the experience of the military
personnel of the participating countries and to master the applied
forms and methods.
At the next stage of the exercise, the participating units were
given a combat task on detecting and neutralizing an illegal armed
group in the residential area.
In exercise adapted to real combat conditions, special forces
demonstrated high professionalism while accomplishing the
tasks.
Such exercises unify efforts to ensure peace and security in the
regions and make a great contribution to the successful fulfillment
of set tasks by personnel in interoperability.
MENAFN13092024000195011045ID1108669646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.