Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Meets LG Sinha In Srinagar
Date
9/13/2024 2:20:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief of the army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here, an official spokesperson said.
The COAS was accompanied by GOC-in-C Northern Command, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, and GOC 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai.
According to defence sources, the Army chief arrived here to take stock of the security situation in view of the assembly elections in the UT.
