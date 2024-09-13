Ashnoor Kaur Shares Her 'Tuktuk' Rescue Story

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Ashnoor Kaur, who is essaying the titular character in 'Suman Indori', has shared a compelling rescue tale on 'tuktuk', while shooting for the show in the vibrant and bustling Sarafa Bazar of Indore.

Taking to Instagram, Ashnoor, who has 9.9 million followers dropped some behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses from the shoot of the show in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

A shows Ashnoor wearing a pink kurta, and blue denims, while she is shooting for a sequence in Sarafa Bazar. The market, which is located in central Indore is famous for the night street food court. It is a popular tourist place because of its cuisine and night lifestyle.

The clip shows Ashnoor moving with her team amidst the massive crowd, and then happily travelling in a tuktuk rickshaw.

She says, "We are done with the Sarafa shoot .. it got so crowded we had to be rescued in a tuktuk..." Ashnoor then rotates the camera, and gives a glimpse of her team sitting on the rickshaw with her.

The young diva also shared the 'dupatta' moment, dropped a video of enjoying yummy street food at Chappan dukan, and interacted with 'nature and animals' too in The Daly College, Indore.

The string of photos ended with a happy group picture with the entire crew.

The post is captioned as: "These memories made this August in Indore have a special place in my heart as they mark the beginning of #Sumanindori... With a fab team, a blessed start by visiting Khajrana Ganesh Temple, and the already unwavering support & immense love by the audience, we are all pumped up to work hard and deliver our best... Do show your love by watching us at 6:30pm on @colorstv everyday Ps: DONT MISS THE LAST TEAM PICTURE!!!!"

The show stars Zain Imam in the lead.

'Suman Indori' airs on Colors TV.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor began her career at the age of five, portraying Prachi in the 2009 show 'Jhansi Ki Rani'. The show based on the life of Lakshmi Bai, the Rani of Jhansi, featured Ulka Gupta in the titular role.

She then essayed the role of young Princess Shobha in the show 'Shobha Somnath Ki'.

Ashnoor has appeared in TV shows-- 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha', 'The Adventures of Hatim', 'Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne', 'Siyaasat', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Prithvi Vallabh', and 'Patiala Babes'.

She was also a part of the 2018 romantic drama 'Manmarziyaan' directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon. The movie starred Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

The 20-year-old next has web series 'School Friends 3' in the pipeline. She has been a part of web shows like 'Pari Hun Main', and 'Butterflies'.