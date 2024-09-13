The World Gathers Around Skills And Excellence At The 47Th Worldskills Competition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) LYON, France, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The opening ceremony of WorldSkills Lyon 2024 was a grand celebration of talent, passion, and determination.

The competition setup is nothing short of impressive. Since August 26, more than 500 people have been working tirelessly to transform Lyon's expo center Eurexpo into an advanced training and competition hub. Each workshop has been meticulously designed to replicate real-world conditions, enabling competitors to perform in environments that mirror their future workplaces and offering settings that test both technical ability and adaptability.

The excitement reached a peak during the opening ceremony on Tuesday 10th, a grand celebration of talent, passion, and determination. In front of an energized audience, every delegation paraded with their flags, champions from previous competitions delivered inspiring speeches, and French President Emmanuel Macron declared the competition officially open. This powerful moment set the stage for the intense days to come and shed a light on the importance of vocational training and its role in shaping the future workforce.

With the first day of competition behind us, the event is now fully underway. Competitors from all skills and sectors have begun their journey towards excellence, performing under the watchful eyes of a panel of judges. The atmosphere at Eurexpo is charged with focus and energy as competitors give their all, eager to earn a place among the best in the world. As the competition progresses, WorldSkills Lyon 2024 promises to be a showcase of skill, dedication, and innovation. The world is watching as these young professionals push the boundaries of their craft, and the momentum is only just beginning.

