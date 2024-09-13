International Summit On Students Growth Mindset Inaugurated By Sandeep Marwah

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a significant event aimed at fostering a growth mindset among students, Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, inaugurated the International Summit on Students' Growth Mindset at the Club, New Delhi. The summit, meticulously designed by Dr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal of The Movement, a prominent social organization, attracted a large gathering of educationists, vice-chancellors, directors of various institutions, and students pursuing higher education.



The event commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, who emphasized the importance of cultivating a growth mindset in the current educational landscape. He highlighted how students could significantly benefit from adopting beliefs that encourage continuous learning and resilience.



During the summit, a new book titled“Choose Your Beliefs”, authored by Dr. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, was unveiled. The book was formally launched by Sandeep Marwah and other distinguished dignitaries present at the occasion. The publication aims to provide valuable insights into the power of beliefs and their impact on personal and professional growth.



In his keynote address, Sandeep Marwah shared his views on the crucial role that education plays in shaping the future of the youth. He stressed the need for educators and institutions to focus not only on academic excellence but also on the holistic development of students. Marwah's speech resonated with the audience, highlighting his unwavering commitment to the advancement of education.



The summit concluded with a special ceremony where Sandeep Marwah was honored by the organizers for his relentless contribution to the education sector. The recognition served as a testament to his dedication to fostering educational excellence and empowering the youth through innovative initiatives.



The International Summit on Students' Growth Mindset stands as a significant step towards creating an educational environment that nurtures positive beliefs and encourages students to pursue their ambitions with confidence and determination.





