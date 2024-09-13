(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Social protection plays a key role in countering climate change impact but countries most impacted by the climate crisis are the least prepared must do more to utilize universal social protection to adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change and achieve a just transition, according to a new ILO report.

GENEVA, Switzerland, (ILO News) – Governments are failing to make full use of the powerful potential of social protection to counter the effects of the climate crisis and support a just transition, according to a new International Labour Organization (ILO) report. The report also finds that those countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change often have the lowest levels of social protection.

The World Social Protection Report 2024-26: Universal social protection for climate action and a just transition finds that, for the first time, more than half of the global population (52.4 percent) has some form of social protection coverage. This is up from 42.8 percent in 2015, the year when the Sustainable Development Goals were adopted.

However, in the 20 countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis, 91.3 percent of people (364 million) still lack any form of social protection. Looking more broadly, in the 50 most climate-vulnerable countries, 75 percent of the population (2.1 billion people) lack any social protection coverage. Globally, most children (76.1 percent) still have no effective social protection coverage. There is also a substantial gender gap, with women's effective coverage lagging behind men's coverage (50.1 and 54.6 percent, respectively).

These gaps are especially significant, given the potential role of social protection in softening the impact of climate change, helping people and societies adapt to a new climate-volatile reality, and facilitating a just transition to a sustainable future.

“Climate change does not recognize borders, and we cannot build a wall to keep the crisis out. The climate crisis affects us all and represents the single, gravest, threat to social justice today,” said Gilbert F. Houngbo, ILO director-general.

“Many of the countries experiencing the most brutal consequences of this crisis are particularly ill-equipped to handle its environmental and livelihood consequences. We must recognize that what happens to impacted communities will affect us all... Social protection can help people adapt to and cope with climate-related shocks by providing social protection benefits, such as income security and access to healthcare.

Moreover, social protection can cushion families, workers, and enterprises during the green transition and enable more sustainable economic practices. This includes supporting workers with training and upskilling so that they are equipped with knowledge and skills for employment in green and low carbon sectors. Social protection also ensures that all jobs are decent, with adequate protection and benefits.

“Social protection is essential to ensure that the ongoing green and low-carbon energy transition leaves no one behind. And the imperative to make social protection universal is not only ethical, it is also practical: by supporting and protecting workers everywhere, we can help to alleviate fears about the transition, which is essential to mobilize popular support for a sustainable and just transition,” added the director-general.

Yet, despite its role as a catalyst and an enabler of positive climate action, governments are failing to make the most of social protection's potential, largely because of persistent coverage gaps and significant underinvestment.

On average, countries spend 12.9 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on social protection (excluding health). However, while high-income countries spend an average of 16.2 percent, low-income countries allocate only 0.8 percent of their GDP to social protection. Low-income countries – which include states most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change – need an additional US$308.5 billion per year (52.3 percent of their GDP) to guarantee at least basic social protection, and international support will be needed to reach this goal.

The report calls for decisive and integrated policy action to close protection gaps, arguing that,“it is time to up the ante” and invest significantly in social protection. The report offers important recommendations to help guide policy and ensure effective and sustainable outcomes, including:



Preparing for both 'routine' life cycle risks, as well as climate-related shocks by having social protection systems in place ex-ante by ensuring everyone enjoys adequate social protection.

Using social protection to support climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts and secure public acceptance of those measures. Prioritizing investment in social protection, including external support for countries with limited fiscal space.

The post Universal social protection for climate action and a just transition appeared first on Caribbean News Global .