Delhi: Building Collapses In Nabi Karim Area, Two Rescued, Search Operation On
9/13/2024 12:00:35 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi: A portion of a building collapsed in Nabi Karim area, two of the three people trapped underneath the debris have been rescued. Rescue operation for the third is underway: Fire Department.
(With inputs from ANI)
(This is a breaking news)
