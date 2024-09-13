عربي


Delhi: Building Collapses In Nabi Karim Area, Two Rescued, Search Operation On

9/13/2024 12:00:35 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi: A portion of a building collapsed in Nabi Karim area, two of the three people trapped underneath the debris have been rescued. Rescue operation for the third is underway: Fire Department.

(With inputs from ANI)

(This is a breaking news)

Live Mint

