Delhi: Building Collapses In Nabi Karim Area, Two Rescued, Search Operation On

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi: A portion of a building collapsed in Nabi Karim area, two of the three people trapped underneath the debris have been rescued. Rescue operation for the third is underway: Fire Department.

