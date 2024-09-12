Squarex, Awarded Rising Star Category In Cybersecasia Readers’ Choice Awards 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SquareX has been named a winner of the prestigious Rising Star category in CybersecAsia Readers' Choice Awards 2024 Awards , due to its outstanding achievements in its innovative browser security solutions.

For the past 5 years, this award has been honouring cybersecurity organizations that are making a significant impact and delivering ground breaking solutions to help enterprises in the region to defend against cyberthreats.

Held at Hub @ Guoco Midtown, this highly sought after event was attended by more than 70 cybersecurity industry veterans, regional CISOs and cybersecurity practitioners who witnessed and recognized winners across more than 20 award categories.

“Ever since web browsers became the de facto interface for the Internet, they have also provided the biggest attack surface for bad actors,” said Victor Ng , Editor-in-Chief of CybersecAsia.“As Asia Pacific becomes a more connected and digital economy, the cyber risks posed by browsers have loomed larger. That's why we need real-time browser-native detection and response solutions, and SquareX – launched in 2023 out of Singapore – is a Rising Star providing such solutions to mitigate the risks from web-based threats.”

“SquareX is honoured to be recognized as a Rising Star winner in CybersecAsia Readers' Choice 2024 Awards because it demonstrates the crucial role and impact that browser security is bringing to the cybersecurity landscape,” said Vivek Ramachandran , Founder & CEO of SquareX .

Vivek Ramachandran continued to emphasize the critical need for effective enterprise browser security:

“The browser is the most used tool by enterprises but also the least protected - making it a gateway to most attacks. Enterprises need robust solutions to protect themselves from web attacks happening to enterprise users in real-time. Our browser security detection and response solution is able to detect and mitigate web threats as they happen, ensuring that enterprises are protected at all times.” added Vivek Ramachandran.

SquareX is privileged to receive this accolade from CybersecAsia as it validates the company's exceptional performance in mitigating web-based threats, and solidifies its leadership position in the browser security space. The team remains committed to safeguarding enterprises and their employees.

About SquareX:

SquareX helps organizations detect, mitigate and threat-hunt client-side web attacks happening against their users in real time.

SquareX's industry-first Browser Detection and Response (BDR) solution, takes an attack-focused approach to browser security, ensuring enterprise users are protected against advanced threats like malicious QR Codes, Browser-in-the-Browser phishing, macro-based malware and other web attacks encompassing malicious files, websites, scripts, and compromised networks.

With SquareX, enterprises can provide contractors and remote workers with secure access to internal applications, enterprise SaaS, and convert the browsers on BYOD / unmanaged devices into trusted browsing sessions.

