Tinygemsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Welcomes Harold Wolkin To Board, Appoints Clifford Starke As Chairman

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Welcomes Harold Wolkin To Board, Appoints Clifford Starke As Chairman
Date
9/12/2024 11:14:07 PM
Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) announced on Thursday morning that it has appointed Harold Wolkin as an independent director, who will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee and member of all the company's committees. Wolkin, a seasoned financial expert with over 30 years of experience in investment banking and governance roles, brings his expertise from leadership positions at BMO Capital Markets and Dundee Capital Markets. Concurrently, Clifford Starke, Flora Growth's CEO, has been named Chairman of the Board. Together, they aim to enhance Flora's financial strategy and governance as the company continues its global expansion in the cannabis industry.
About Flora Growth Corp.
Flora Growth Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world.
