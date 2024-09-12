Investornewsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Poised For Growth Across Luxury Equestrian Segments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ECGI (OTC: ECGI) , a diversified holding company, is targeting a share of the growing luxury goods by designing, and selling equestrian apparel and equipment through its subsidiary Pacific Saddlery.“ECGI recognizes that a marginal share of a globally large market would translate to more revenue annually than even a big share of a small market, and sees smaller focused markets as a proven entrance pathway to much larger general luxury markets... Valued at billions of dollars, the luxury equestrian market is segmented into two: the luxury equestrian apparel segment, which covers the design, production and sale of high-end riding gear like helmets, boots, jackets, and breeches, and the luxury equestrian tack and equipment segment, which comprises brands that manufacture premium saddles, bridles and tack,” a recent article reads.“For its part, Pacific Saddlery creates products for both segments. Having initially focused on the equestrian tack and equipment segment – a focus that saw it manufacture and sell bridles, reins and martingales under its celebrated Allon brand – Pacific Saddlery is preparing to launch a new collection of equestrian apparel under this brand.”

ECGI is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio encompassing viticulture and luxury fashion. The company owns and manages a five-acre vineyard in Lake County, California, specializing in cultivating Petite Sirah, known for its bold and rich character, which aligns with the growing demand for unique and high-quality wine experiences. In the fashion sector, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer of luxury equestrian tack, apparel and accessories. This unique blend of wine and fashion investments reflects ECGI Holdings' commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation across diverse markets, positioning the company as a distinctive player in the intersection of technology, viticulture and luxury lifestyle. For additional information, please contact the company at [email protected] .

