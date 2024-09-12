US Imposes Sanctions And Visa Restrictions On Venezuelan Individuals Aligned With Nicolás Maduro

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Response to Electoral Fraud

By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – The United States is taking action to promote accountability for Nicolás Maduro and his representatives for obstructing a competitive and inclusive presidential election in Venezuela and abusing the human rights of the Venezuelan people. Concurrently, the Department of State imposed new visa restrictions under Presidential Proclamation 9931 on Maduro-aligned officials who have undermined the electoral process in Venezuela and are responsible for acts of repression.

US Treasury

US Treasury has sanctioned over 140 current or former Venezuelan officials for contributing to the situation in the country. Nearly 2,000 individuals have been identified to date by the State Department as potentially subject to visa restrictions under various authorities for their role in undermining democracy, engaging in significant corruption, or violating the human rights of the Venezuelan people.

The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 16 Maduro-aligned officials who obstructed a competitive and inclusive presidential election process in Venezuela and violated the civil and human rights of the people. The individuals sanctioned on September 12, 2024, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13692, as amended, include leaders of the Maduro-aligned National Electoral Council (CNE) and the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) who impeded a transparent electoral process and the release of accurate election results, as well as the military, intelligence, and government officials responsible for intensifying repression through intimidation, indiscriminate detentions, and censorship. The officials were appointed by Nicolas Maduro, whom OFAC sanctioned in 2017.

US Department of State

The US Department of State said Thursday, that:“Rather than respecting the will of the Venezuelan people as expressed at the ballot box, Maduro and his representatives have falsely claimed victory while repressing and intimidating the democratic opposition in an illegitimate attempt to cling to power by force, the Department of the Treasury is imposing sanctions on 16 Maduro-affiliated individuals, including leaders of the National Electoral Council, the Supreme Tribunal of Justice, and the Maduro-affiliated national assembly.”

The visa restriction actions were taken pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 9931. Treasury's sanctions actions today were taken pursuant to Executive Order 13692.

Executive Order 13857 expanded Executive Order 13692's definition of“Government of Venezuela” to include individuals who have acted or purported to act directly or indirectly for or on behalf of the government of Venezuela as“Maduro-aligned officials.”

See US Treasury press release for designated Venezuelan officials.

“The United States will continue to promote accountability for those undermining democracy in Venezuela,” affirmed, US Department of State.

