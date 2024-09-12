Upcoming Publication On Social Media And Healthcare: Guide For Leadership And Strategies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHuki, a premier digital marketing firm led by Dr. Heather Pressler, is proud to announce the acceptance of a chapter, titled "Social in Healthcare: Guide for Leadership and Strategies," for publication in the forthcoming book, "New Horizons in Leadership: Inclusive Explorations in Health, Technology, and Education."

The chapter was co-authored by Tiffany Zimmer and Joseph A. Greene, MD, MBA, FACS, FASMBS. Following a rigorous editorial review process, the chapter is slated for publication in the by IGI Global within the next few months. This recognition underscores the authors' expertise in social media strategies for leadership, particularly within the healthcare sector.

Dr. Pressler, the founder and CEO of BlueHuki, along with Tiffany Zimmer, have leveraged their extensive experience in social media platforms, content creation, and audience engagement to contribute valuable insights into a chapter on effective strategies for healthcare leadership.

The BlueHuki agency, established in 2022, has quickly become a notable player in the Washington, DC metro area, earning multiple accolades including being a finalist for Best of Falls Church in 2022, 2023, and 2024 in both New Business and Professional Services categories. Additionally, BlueHuki was awarded runner-up in 2023 and winner in 2024 for Best of D.C. Creative/Marketing Agency.

Joseph Greene, MD, MBA, FACS, FASMBS is a board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeon specializing in bariatric and general surgery at Capital Surgical Associates in Reston, Virginia, affiliated with Reston Hospital Center. He maintains a dedicated social media following and is known for his expertise in minimally-invasive and robotic techniques. He has been recognized as a Top Doctor by Washingtonian Magazine from 2021 to 2023.

Dr. Pressler remarked, "We hope that this chapter contributes to the discussion of best practices for healthcare leaders that are looking to use social media to promote accurate information, thoughtful discussion and improving equity in outcomes."

The chapter enriches the publication with cutting-edge perspectives on integrating social media into healthcare practice and provides valuable guidance for healthcare leaders navigating the digital landscape. Dr. Greene's contributions further underscore the chapter's significance by bridging advanced surgical practice with innovative communication strategies. As a whole, the chapter exemplifies a commitment to advancing the respective fields and improving healthcare outcomes through effective leadership and strategic communication on social media.

SOURCE BlueHuki Group LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED