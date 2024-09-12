Patriot Files PEA Technical Report For The Shaakichiuwaanaan Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - September 13, 2024 – SYDNEY, Australia Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

21, 2024. ABOUT PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource1, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1

Mt at 1.44% Li2O Indicated, and 62.5

Mt at 1.31% Li2O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th

largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world. Additionally, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as significant areas of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

__________________________________ 1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5

Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5

ppm Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li2O (open pit), 0.60% Li2O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li2O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date August 21, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information, please contact us at

[email protected]

or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit

Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at



and

, for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.

"KEN BRINSDEN"

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

QUALIFIED/COMPETENT PERSON

The technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information from the Technical Report reviewed and approved by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by

National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the

Ordre des Géologues du Québec

(Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868).

Mr. Smith is Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters in the form and context in which it appears.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT (ASX LISTING RULE 5.22)

The Mineral Resource Estimate in this release was reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.8 on August 5, 2024. The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

SOURCE Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

