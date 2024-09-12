BLACK FRIDAY IS EVERY FRIDAY AT BIG LOTS NOW THROUGH DEC. 6

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Popular Black Friday event will return for 2024 with special one-day deals every Friday

Offers up to 50% off on single items or collections across product categories Black Fridays at Big Lots kick off this Friday the 13th with 50% off all Halloween decor

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, (NYSE: BIG ), today announced that 'Black Friday Fridays' will return this year, with every Friday being a Black Friday-level sales event, including special one-day deals on décor, gifts and more up to 50% off, now through Dec. 6. The event begins this week, on Friday the 13th, with 50% off all Halloween décor for one day only. Each week's deal will be available in stores during Friday store hours.

"We know that many family budgets are stretched again this year, with some choosing to shop earlier than ever for items on their holiday lists," said Bruce Thorn, President and CEO, at Big Lots. "Staying true to our reason for being, Big Lots is helping shoppers live big and save lots again this season by giving them a significant head start on some of our biggest Black Friday-level deals of the year. Returning bigger and better this year, Black Fridays at Big Lots will be can't-miss bargain shopping events."

The Black Friday sales event kick off comes on the heels of Big Lots' acquisition of a well-known national party supply retailer's overstock, marking the Company's biggest extreme bargain Halloween closeout ever, originally valued at $11 million. The closeout deal includes hundreds of new Halloween items, including indoor and outdoor décor, that are being sold for 50-70% less than their original retail prices. Closeout Halloween décor will be included in the one day-only 50% off Black Friday deal this Friday the 13th.

Each week's deal will be revealed on Thursday mornings, and will span across product categories, including great holiday gift options, seasonal décor and more, all priced up to 50% off for one day only. Bargain shoppers who would like to be among the first to know about each week's Friday deal can sign up to be a BIG Rewards member for free and receive the latest bargains news in their email inboxes or by text at biglots/rewards.

In addition to 50% off all Halloween décor, on Friday, Sept. 13, the Big Lots Foundation will match all donations made in-store to The Kids Mental Health Foundation, up to $50,000. Customers who donate any amount will also receive a coupon for $5 off their next purchase of $15 or more.

