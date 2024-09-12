Sahel’S Trilateral Defense: Senegal, Mali, And Mauritania Unite Against Rising Threats

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the face of growing security challenges, Senegal, Mali, and Mauritania are strengthening their military cooperation in the Sahel region.



This alliance aims to address two critical issues: the impact of severe weather events and the increasing threat of jihadist groups.



In September 2024, the three countries conducted joint border patrols. On September 10, Senegalese and Mauritanian forces patrolled the Diogountourou area in Mauritania.



The following day, a joint operation took place in Aroundou, Senegal. These efforts, led by Senegal's Military Zone No. 4, focused on enhancing cross-border security and supporting local populations.



The combined military strength of the alliance is significant. Together, they boast approximately 47,450 active personnel, 93 aircraft, 20 helicopters, and over 600 armored vehicles.







However, they still lag behind regional powers like Algeria, Morocco , and Nigeria in terms of overall military capability.



Alongside military operations, the alliance organized free medical consultations for local communities. This civilian outreach aims to build trust between armed forces and local populations while providing essential medical care.

Addressing Sahel's Challenges

The region faces severe climate-related challenges. Heavy rainfall has caused the Senegal River to overflow, disrupting navigation and leading to accidents.



In August, five people went missing after a canoe accident at Nabaji Civol. Terrorist activities are also on the rise.



In August, the al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM ) claimed responsibility for three attacks in Mali's Kayes region, near the Mauritanian border.



The alliance's cooperation extends beyond joint patrols. In late 2023, military delegations met in Tambacounda, Senegal, to outline a 2024 roadmap.



This plan focuses on enhancing cross-border security, combating shared threats, improving information sharing, and conducting joint training exercises.



The Sahel region has long grappled with complex security and humanitarian crises. Major threats include various jihadist groups such as JNIM, Islamic State in the Greater Sahara and Islamic State in the West African Province.



While the alliance strengthens the collective defense capabilities of Senegal , Mali, and Mauritania, they still face significant challenges compared to more powerful neighbors.



Their cooperation is likely more effective for addressing regional security issues and internal threats rather than competing with major military powers in the broader African context.



This trilateral cooperation represents a crucial step in addressing the Sahel's complex challenges. By combining military operations with civilian outreach, the alliance aims to address both security and environmental factors.



In short, this approach seeks to create a more comprehensive and effective response to regional threats.

MENAFN12092024007421016031ID1108669223