Kuwaiti Athletes' Progress At Arab Junior Tourney Praised

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Head of Kuwaiti athletic delegation Saad Al-Khalifa commended on Thursday the positive results of the at 10th Arab athletic junior male and female championships currently hosted by the Saudi city of Taif.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al-Khalifa, also Kuwait Athletic Federation member, said these results made due to good preparations held before the event and government's support for players.

Earlier in the day, Kuwait's Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani won the medal of the shot put with an 18.24m throw, while his compatriot Mubarak al-Shammari came sixth in the same game with a 15.22m throw.

Abdullah al-Yalos and Sayed Fakher have qualified for the final in 100-m hurdles and 100-m race respectively.

The tournament, featuring 18 teams from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Yemen, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Syria, Lebanon, Algeria, Sudan, Iraq, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania and Libya, will continue until September 15.

The championships include 241 athletes competing in 20 games. (pickup previous)

