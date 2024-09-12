Kuwait Police Arrest Wanted Man After Gunfight

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- A man with a criminal record was arrested on Thursday after he opened fire at policemen, injuring one of them in Salmiya neighborhood.

The wanted man fled the scene but the security services were able to track him down and seize the weapon used in the attack, the of Interior said a press statement.

It described the arrestee as an unemployed man who has a record of a host of crimes including theft, assaults against civil servants and robbery at gun point and is a fugitive from a jail sentence.

The Ministry added that during the investigations, the man pleaded guilty of the attack.

An attempted murder felony case was registered against him at Salmiya Police Station and he was referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary measures against him, the Ministry said.

It assured that that the injured policeman is in a stable condition, noting that he was transferred to a nearby hospital where he received treatment and was discharged later. (end)

