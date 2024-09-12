J&K Cyber Police Issues Advisory For Social Media Users

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The in Kashmir issued an urgent advisory on Thursday, urging the social users and WhatsApp group administrators to refrain from posting or sharing news that has not been verified from any authentic source.

“The advisory underlines the perils of spreading fake news and taking the public on a wild-goose chase,” reads a statement.

It reads as, it is in this regard that the Cyber Police added special responsibility on WhatsApp group admins to ensure that the news being circulated in their groups was correct and verified, failing which action would be initiated against them under the IT Act.

Also, the public is requested to stay informed and act responsibly while using social media platforms. This advisory shall help in arresting the spread of rumors and make the online world safer for one and all.

