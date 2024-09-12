Arab League Backs Somalia As Ethiopia-Somaliland Deal Stirs Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa is undergoing a dramatic transformation. At the center of this shift is a controversial agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland that has sparked regional tensions and drawn in multiple international actors.



The deal, signed on January 1, 2024, grants Ethiopia access to the Red Sea through Somaliland in exchange for potential recognition of Somaliland's independence.



This agreement has far-reaching implications for regional stability and sovereignty. The Arab League has taken a strong stance in support of Somalia 's territorial integrity.



At its 162nd session in Cairo, the League unanimously condemned the Ethiopia-Somaliland memorandum of understanding (MoU).



Member states, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Mauritania, Egypt, and Djibouti, publicly backed Somalia's position, rejecting the deal's legal, political, and military implications.







Meanwhile, Somaliland is pressing ahead with finalizing the agreement despite regional opposition. Dr. Essa Kayd , Somaliland's Foreign Minister, announced to international diplomats in Hargeisa that the MoU with Ethiopia is being finalized.



This move signals Somaliland's determination to gain international recognition and forge economic partnerships.

Rising Tensions and Broader Implications

The deal has triggered a complex chain of regional reactions. Somalia vehemently opposes the agreement, viewing it as a violation of its sovereignty.



Two rounds of Turkish-mediated talks between Ethiopia and Somalia have failed to ease tensions. Egypt has entered the fray, deploying military forces to Somalia, potentially involving up to 10,000 Egyptian soldiers.



This situation has broader implications for regional security and stability. The Horn of Africa's strategic location, bordering the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, makes it a focal point for competing international interests.



Climate change further complicates the picture, exacerbating existing political tensions and humanitarian crises.



As tensions escalate, the risk of proxy conflicts looms large. The international community is watching closely as this high-stakes diplomatic chess game unfolds.



The outcomes could have far-reaching consequences for sovereignty, economic development, and security in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

MENAFN12092024007421016031ID1108668889