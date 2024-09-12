Germany’S Historic Move: Warships Set To Navigate Taiwan Strait After Two Decades

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant geopolitical maneuver, Germany is preparing to send two warships through the Taiwan Strait in mid-September 2024. This marks the first such passage by German naval vessels in 22 years.



The frigate Baden-Württemberg and the ship Frankfurt am Main are currently docked in South Korea. They will soon embark on a journey that has raised eyebrows in Beijing and beyond.



China views the Taiwan Strait as its internal waters and opposes foreign military presence there. However, international law considers it open waters.



Germany's decision aligns with its 2020 Indo-Pacific guidelines and 2023 China strategy. These policies aim to balance economic ties with China while supporting global maritime freedom.



The German ships began their Indo-Pacific deployment in May 2024. They have participated in exercises with allies and monitored UN sanctions against North Korea.







Rear Admiral Axel Schulz emphasized the importance of Germany 's presence in maintaining world order. He stated, "We cannot just pay lip service" to this commitment.

China's Warning and Germany's Naval Presence

China has warned against "provocations and threats" under the guise of freedom of navigation. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated Beijing's stance on Taiwan as an inalienable part of China.



Other Western powers, including the US, France, and the UK, have conducted similar operations in recent years. In June 2024, a Dutch frigate faced harassment from Chinese fighter jets during its passage.



Analysts predict that the German ships may encounter similar challenges. However, they do not expect a full-scale military confrontation.



This move is part of a larger German military presence in the Indo-Pacific . The deployment has included joint exercises with various partner nations in the region.



As tensions rise, Germany walks a tightrope between asserting its maritime rights and managing relations with China.



In short, the outcome of this naval passage could set a precedent for future European engagement in the area.



