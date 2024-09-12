F Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Ford Motor Company Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) between April 27, 2022 and July 24, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important October 7, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

If you purchased Ford securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

To join the Ford class action, go to

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 7, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ford had deficiencies in its quality assurance of vehicle models since 2022; (2) as a result, Ford was experiencing higher warranty costs; (3) Ford's warranty reserves did not accurately reflect the quality issues in vehicles sold since 2022; (4) as a result, Ford's profitability was reasonably likely to suffer; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Ford's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

