Tectum Wins The Best Blockchain Innovation Award At The Leaders In Fintech Awards 2024

This award recognizes Tectum as one of the most innovative blockchain services in the MENA region. The company joins the likes of Paymob, Tamam, Hyperpay, and other prestigious fintech companies to receive recognition from this awarding body previously.



Details of the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2024

The Leaders in Fintech Awards 2024 comprises 38 different categories. Each of these subcategories recognizes the impact of individuals and companies on the financial technology industry. The awarding body incorporates every service provider within the MENA region to ensure comprehensive recognition.

In addition, everyone in the Fintech sector is welcome to vote, as there are no limits or restrictions on who can have a say. Voters have from the day nominations open till the 3rd of September. Any submissions after September 3rd will be voided.

Following the conclusion of nominations and voting, this year's ceremony will take place on the 11th of September. The venue for this year's edition is the Habtoor Palace in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Tectum - Winner of the Best Blockchain Innovation Award

Tectum , the winner of the Best Blockchain Innovation Award at the Leaders In FinTech Awards 2024 is popular for having the fastest network with the highest number of transactions per second. With a blockchain TPS of over 3.5 million, it is the fastest blockchain in a clinical setting.

Furthermore, Tectum has more to its ecosystem beyond its blockchain network. The most popular is SoftNote - a fintech solution that scales Bitcoin transactions. SoftNote Wallet is a user-friendly wallet that enables individual crypto users and merchants to manage their digital assets in one place.

Furthermore, the blockchain company also created SoftNote Bills - a crypto cash system that enables people to send and spend cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum for a $1 gas fee. This technology is designed to enable people use crypto without having blockchain wallets.

In addition, the firm also has SoftNote Pay. SoftNote Pay is a crypto credit card that fosters direct crypto payments without conversation.

About Tectum

Tectum stands as the world's fastest layer-1 blockchain, boasting an impressive speed of 3.5 million transactions per second. It leverages a proof of utility consensus mechanism, guaranteeing seamless transaction processing via trusted nodes. Unlike many web3 networks, Tectum employs layered transaction processing, eliminating traffic congestion and delays, all while preserving transaction privacy through zero-knowledge proofs.

Key Products:



SoftNote Wallet: Crafted with a user-friendly interface, SoftNoteWallet empowers individuals to effortlessly manage their digital assets.

SoftNote Bills: Facilitating frictionless transactions and driving scalability, SoftNote Bills revive Bitcoin's utility. X-Factor Authenticator: Offering top-tier security, X-Factor Authenticator is a quantum-proof three-factor authentication protocol.

Developed by Crispmind, a seasoned intellectual property and software development firm, Tectum embodies a commitment to crafting straightforward solutions for complex challenges. With a diverse portfolio spanning secure messaging, user authentication, blockchain, distributed ledgers, and cryptocurrency, Crispmind caters to both private companies and governmental institutions.

Through innovation and simplicity, Crispmind empowers individuals and enterprises to thrive in the digital age.

