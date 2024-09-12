عربي


Montreal-Based Dealership Group Lassos Up Ferrari Of Rancho Mirage In California


9/12/2024 4:38:27 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Holand Automotive Group, one of Canada's leading luxury automotive retailers and owner of Ferrari Quebec in Montreal and Ferrari of South Bay in California, welcomes a new champion to its stable: Ferrari of Rancho Mirage. With this third Ferrari store, the Group strengthens its position in North America and among the West Coast's high net-worth clientele.

From its spectacular desert location on Highway 111, Ferrari of Rancho Mirage is well-known for offering a boutique experience to demanding customers from prized areas like Palm Springs and Coachella Valley. "This corporate culture of excellence and attention to detail aligns perfectly with our own," says Gad Bitton, President & CEO of Holand Automotive Group, about this latest acquisition. "We strongly believe in the Ferrari brand and its future, and we look forward to sharing best practices to provide a truly outstanding customer experience at our Montreal and California stores."

Wherever the Road Takes Us

From its Montreal head office, Holand Automotive Group has become a key player in the luxury and exotic vehicle market. In addition to leasing vehicles of all makes and models through its Holand Leasing division, the group owns and operates the following premium and ultra-luxury franchises in

Canada and across the US: Ferrari Quebec (one of Canada's largest Ferrari dealerships), Ferrari of

South Bay, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Quebec, Lamborghini Palm Beach, McLaren Ville de Québec, BMW Ville de Québec, BMW Lévis, MINI Ville de Québec, Maserati Montréal, Maserati Laval, Maserati Ville de Québec, Lotus Palm Beach, Lotus Ville de Québec.

The Group also acquired the world-renowned Circuit Mont-Tremblant racetrack in the Laurentians region in 2022. It spent little time turning the location into an elite motorsports destination offering exclusive Track Day events.

"We're always looking for opportunities without limiting ourselves to any geographic location," mentions Gad Bitton.

SOURCE Holand Automotive Group

MENAFN12092024003732001241ID1108668752


PR Newswire

