Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter Dividend
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the“Company”), the nation's largest lodging Real estate investment trust, today announced that its board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024.
ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.
