(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the first closing of a convertible note offering (the“Offering”) of approximately $30 million for its client Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future” or the“Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company.



The Offering includes a previously funded $7.50 million and $22.50 million of new investment (the“Financing”) in the form of convertible notes (“Convertible Notes”) and warrants to acquire additional shares of the Company's common stock (“Warrants”). The conversion price for the Convertible Notes and exercise price for the Warrants, are $5.24 and $6.29 per share, respectively, subject to adjustment as set forth therein. The shares of common stock underlying the Convertible Notes and Warrants issued in the Offering are currently unregistered, subject to trading restrictions, and not immediately tradable.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company was approximately $30 million.

Univest Securities, LLC acted as the sole placement agent.

The Convertible Notes, along with the Warrants, were offered and sold in a transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), pursuant to the exemption for transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506 of Regulation D of the Securities Act and in reliance on similar exemptions under applicable state laws. Accordingly, the Convertible Notes, Warrants and underlying shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Notes and exercise of the Warrants may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws. For additional information regarding the material terms relating to the Financing, please see the Company's Form 8-K filed with the SEC at on September 6, 2024.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: .

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the Ultimate AI TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization epitomized by Ferrari and Maybach. Faraday Future is not just an EV Company, but also a software-driven intelligent internet Company. Ultimately Faraday Future aims to become a User Company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. Faraday Future remains dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the evolving needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by a pursuit of intelligent and AI-driven mobility. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,“will,“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: ...