Integro Bank Hosting Second Annual Women Entrepreneurs And Leaders Fireside Chat

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With this year's topic focused on "Are Good Leaders Born or Made," Integro Bank's Second Annual Women Entrepreneurs and Leaders Fireside Chat has a wide range of women leaders set for the event's panel covering a variety of segments. Business owners and leaders are encouraged to RSVP for this complimentary CEO Club event that is taking place on September 25, 2024.

Elaine Szeto, EVP, Chief Innovation Officer & Founder at Integro Bank, Kimber Lanning, Founder and CEO at Local First, Jamie Reardon Evans, CEO at Find Your Influence, Monica May-Dunn, CEO at Arizona Escrow and Financial Corporation, and Maria Schuld, Chief Client Advocacy at FIS.

Continue Reading

This year's panel will consist of Moderator, Elaine Szeto, EVP, Chief Innovation Officer & Founder at Integro Bank, Kimber Lanning, Founder and CEO at Local First, Jamie Reardon Evans, CEO at Find Your Influence, Monica May-Dunn, CEO at Arizona Escrow and Financial Corporation, and Maria Schuld, Chief Client Advocacy at FIS.

The event is designed to provide valuable insights and knowledge from industry experts, successful women entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. You can learn about their experiences, trends they are seeing, best practices that they have adopted, strategies for business growth, and gain inspiration from the success stories of others.

Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer, Founder and Chair of the CEO Club at Integro Bank, shared "This is exciting to have the opportunity to make this women's leadership event an annual occurrence due to the overwhelming positive feedback we had last year. There are unspoken drivers to growth and success from women leadership and entrepreneurs, which will be discussed and shared, that can impact many business leaders!"

The Integro CEO Club provides small business leaders the opportunity to share their best practices and attend educational mentoring sessions. The mission is to create a community with resources for business owners and leaders to achieve breakthrough potential.

Event Details:



Date:

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Location:

Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue,

Phoenix, AZ

85053 This

is a complimentary event for business owners and leaders.

RSVP For the Event:



About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in

Phoenix, Arizona

(USA). Our

proprietary INTEGRO360SM

consultative approach and CEO Club

are designed

to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because

employment lifts people and transforms lives. Visit



to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, at

[email protected]

or (602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED