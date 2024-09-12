(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE ), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative

mega campuses in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, today announced the completion of the sale, through an affiliate, of 1165 Eastlake Avenue East in its Lake Union submarket of Seattle to longstanding tenant Fred Hutch Cancer Center (Fred Hutch). The fully leased 100,086 RSF single-tenant Class A+ life science facility, which was developed by Alexandria and delivered in 2021, sold for $150.0 million at a strong capitalization rate of 4.9% (based upon cash net operating income for 2Q24 annualized).

As part of this transaction, Alexandria, through an affiliate, entered into a strategic joint venture partnership with Fred Hutch with respect to each of 1201 and 1208 Eastlake Avenue East, aggregating 206,031 RSF, through a transfer of partial interests from the prior joint venture partner to Fred Hutch. Alexandria's ownership interest in each of 1201 and 1208 Eastlake remains unchanged at 30%. Affirming Fred Hutch's commitment to South Lake Union, it also executed early renewals

at both properties, including a 15-year lease extension at 1201 Eastlake, where it occupies the entire building. These two life science facilities support the preeminent cancer center in its critical efforts to translate cancer and infectious disease discoveries into treatments and cures that improve and save lives.

"We know that every day matters to those facing life-threatening illnesses," said Thomas J. Lynch Jr., MD, president and director of Fred Hutch. "This opportunity allows us to swiftly advance our research and expand our South Lake Union campus in the heart of Seattle's life science and biotech community. We appreciated the collaborative relationship with Alexandria as we explored and finalized this important agreement that will support our mission to prevent, treat and cure cancer and infectious disease."

"Alexandria has been at the forefront of cultivating a world-class life science cluster in Seattle since entering the region in 1996 through our acquisition and leaseback of the original Fred Hutch campus, which marked the beginning of our longstanding strategic relationship with Fred Hutch," said Hart Cole, executive vice president – capital markets/strategic operations and co-regional market director – Seattle of Alexandria. "Fred Hutch is an important innovation engine in the Seattle life science market, and we are pleased to enable their growth and deepen our relationship as they expand their South Lake Union campus within the Alexandria Center® for Life Science – Eastlake mega campus ecosystem."

Proceeds from the strategic disposition of 1165 Eastlake will be reinvested into Alexandria's highly leased development and redevelopment pipeline, which consists of research and development centers for top life science companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb and Novo Nordisk. As of June 30, 2024, 5.3 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction and one committed near-term project are expected to deliver incremental annual net operating income aggregating $480 million by 1Q28.

