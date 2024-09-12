Celldex Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPTON, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming conferences:



2024 Cantor Global Healthcare on Tuesday, September 17th at 8:35 a.m. ET

TD Cowen's Chronic Urticaria Summit on Friday, September 20th at 10:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations” page of the "Investors & " section of the Celldex website . Replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the science at the intersection of mast cell biology and the development of transformative therapeutics for patients. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with severe inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune and other devastating diseases. Visit .

