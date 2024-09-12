Major Shareholder Announcement Correction

As of June 14, 2024, UBS Group AG directly or indirectly controls 1,686,451 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk, corresponding to 6.22% of the entire share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.