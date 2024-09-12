Farmer Brothers Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) today reported its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 results for the period ended June 30, 2024. The company filed its Form 10-K, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

“This past year was a transformative one for Farmer Brothers,” said President and Chief Executive Officer John Moore.“The decision to sell our direct ship business and focus on our more profitable DSD business helped significantly improve our gross margins and drive adjusted EBITDA profitability and overall operational efficiency. While we are proud of the significant progress we have made to date, there is still much more to be done as we complete our SKU rationalization and brand pyramid efforts, further streamline our operations and focus on driving customer growth and retention. We remain confident we are building a foundation which will generate long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for our shareholders.”

Fiscal 2024 business highlights



Strengthened executive team with appointments of President and Chief Executive Officer John Moore and Chief Financial Officer Vance Fisher.

Concluded its co-manufacturing agreement with TreeHouse Foods as part of the sale of its direct ship business and made significant progress on transition to focus on direct store delivery (DSD) business.

Streamlined operations by restructuring sales organization, reducing SKU redundancies and centralizing production in Portland, Oregon. Upgraded technology infrastructure to enhance customer service, pricing approach and inventory management capabilities.

Fourth quarter fiscal 2024 financial results



Net sales were $84.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $32.8 million, or 38.8%, compared to gross profit of $27.8 million, or 32.5%, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $4.6 million, compared to a net loss of $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The $4.6 million net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 included a $1.1 million of gain from the sale of assets and $400,000 of non-cash stock compensation. The $16.9 million net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 included a $2.5 million loss from the sale of assets and $2.1 million of non-cash stock compensation. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of $5.6 million, compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See“non-GAAP financial measures” and“reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss” below.

Full year fiscal 2024 financial results



Net sales for fiscal 2024 were $341.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 0.3%, compared to fiscal 2023.

Gross profit for fiscal 2024 was $133.9 million compared to $114.6 million in fiscal 2023. Gross margin increased 560 basis points in fiscal 2024 to 39.3%, compared to 33.7% in fiscal 2023.

Net loss for fiscal 2024 was $3.9 million, compared to a net loss of $34 million for fiscal 2023. The $3.9 million net loss for fiscal 2024 included a $18.1 million gain from sale of assets, $3.8 million of non-cash stock compensation, $3 million of severance costs and a $1.2 million loss related to sale of business. The $34 million net loss for fiscal 2023 included a $5.1 million gain from the sale of assets, $8.2 million of non-cash stock compensation, $1.6 million of severance costs and $1.9 million of gain related to the settlement of the Boyd's acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA was $558,000 for fiscal 2024, an increase of $14.7 million compared to fiscal 2023.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, the company had $5.8 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $23.3 million in outstanding borrowings and $27.8 million of borrowing availability under its revolving credit facility.

Investor Conference Call

Farmer Brothers will publish its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024, with the filing of its Form 10-K, which will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the company's website after the close of market Thursday, Sept. 12.



The company will host an audio-only investor conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, Sept. 12 to provide a review of the quarter and full fiscal year, as well as a business update. Callers who pre-register will be emailed dial-in details and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. An audio-only replay of the webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the company's website and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino mixes, spices and baking/biscuit mixes.

Farmer Brothers Coffee Co. delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company's primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Boyd's, Cain's, China Mist and West Coast Coffee.

