Ocular Therapeutix™ Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL,“Ocular”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions, today announced that it has agreed to grant inducement awards to its newly appointed Director, IT Cybersecurity, Russell Isaacs. The awards were made as inducements material to Mr. Isaacs' acceptance of employment with Ocular under Ocular's 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



Mr. Isaacs' inducement equity awards were granted effective as of September 9, 2024. Mr. Isaacs' inducement equity awards consist of (i) non-statutory stock options to purchase up to 14,000 shares of Ocular's common stock at a per share exercise price equal to the closing price of Ocular's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market on the effective date of grant and (ii) restricted stock unit awards representing the right to receive 4,666 shares of Ocular's common stock. The stock option has a ten-year term and is scheduled to vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the recipient's employment commencement date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter, subject to Mr. Isaacs' continued service to Ocular through the applicable vesting dates. The restricted stock unit award is scheduled to vest over three years, in equal annual installments, beginning on August 28, 2024, and subject to his continued service to Ocular through the applicable vesting dates.

The inducement equity awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the award agreements covering the grants and Ocular's 2019 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving vision in the real world through the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for retinal diseases and other eye conditions. AXPAXLITM (axitinib intravitreal implant, also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's product candidate for retinal disease, is based on its ELUTYXTM proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, and in its product candidate PAXTRAVATM (travoprost intracameral implant or OTX-TIC), which has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Follow the Company on its website, LinkedIn or X.

The Ocular Therapeutix logo and DEXTENZA® are registered trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. AXPAXLITM, PAXTRAVATM, ELUTYXTM, and Ocular TherapeutixTM are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Bill Slattery

Vice President, Investor Relations

...