Workhorse Joins Fedex Forward Service Provider Summit As Presidential Exhibitor, Showcasing W56 Electric Vehicle

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Feature Medium-duty Electric Delivery Van in Ride & Drive

CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS ) (“Workhorse” or“the Company”) , an American company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced its participation as a Presidential Exhibitor at the 2024 FedEx Forward Summit, taking place in Orlando, Florida, from October 1-4, 2024. This annual event brings together FedEx Service Providers from across the United States to highlight the latest in transportation innovation and discuss the future of logistics.



As a Presidential Exhibitor, Workhorse will feature its flagship 100% electric W56 step van in the event's Ride & Drive, offering attendees the opportunity to experience the vehicle's capabilities firsthand. With purpose-designed features for last-mile parcel and package delivery, the W56 offers class-leading range, substantial payload capacity, and an all-electric powertrain, providing a no-compromise solution for fleet electrification.

“At Workhorse, we know the demands of parcel delivery inside and out. Our trucks are built with the reliability, driver safety, and comfort that last-mile routes require,” said Ryan Gaul, President of Commercial Vehicles at Workhorse. "We also understand that uptime and return-to-service metrics drive success. That's why Workhorse provides best-in-class quality and post-sales service and support to ensure our customers' fleets operate at peak efficiency."

Attendance at the FedEx Forward Service Provider Summit is limited to registered service providers with a valid FedEx ID and invited vendors only.

For more information about Workhorse and its industry-leading 100% electric vehicles, visit .

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com .

Forward Looking Statements

The discussions in this press release contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“expect,”“plan,”“believe,”“seek,”“estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and relate to future periods. These are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including our ability to timely deliver the W56 step vans ordered by FedEx, conditions to delivery and acceptance applicable to the purchase order, the expected delivery date and the expected performance of W56 step van, including the expected MPG and the estimated reduction in tailpipe emissions. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Investor Relations Contact:

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

...