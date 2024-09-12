Lifecore Biomedical To Participate In Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, (NASDAQ: LFCR ) (“Lifecore” or the“Company”), a fully integrated contract development and organization (“CDMO”), today announced that Paul Josephs, the Company's president and chief executive officer, and Ryan Lake, the Company's chief officer, will be the featured speakers in a fireside chat at the upcoming Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference. The will take place virtually on September 19, 2024.



Details are as follows:

Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference

Details: Mr. Josephs and Mr. Lake will participate in a fireside chat and in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Dates: September 19, 2024

Fireside Chat Timing: 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, September 19, 2024

Format: Virtual

Following the fireside chat, a webcast replay will be available via a link on Lifecore's investor website on the Investor Events & Presentations page at: .

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR ) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the Company, visit Lifecore's website at .

