Martha's Vineyard Songwriters Festival Kicks Off In Boston For One Night

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A Chance to See the Next Big Country Stars in An Intimate Setting Before They Are Superstars

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Matt Casey 617.834.2506Martha's Vineyard Songwriters Festival featuring Nashville HitWriters & Emerging Artists Is BACK IN BOSTON!Boston will play host to some of Nashville's finest songwriters and artistsSeptember 19, when Country 1025 WKLB, Dillon's Small Batch & Capo Supper Clubpresent the kickoff to the 8th Annual Martha's Vineyard Songwriters FestivalThe Festival will kickoff Thursday, September 19 at 6:30PM with“An Evening with Music City's Rising Stars”This show will feature future stars of Nashville including Bella Hudson, Alec MacGillivray, Kaylin Roberson, Matt Gorman, Paige Davis, Morgan Johnston, Jesse Lee Murphy, Olivia Faye, Kate Sykes, Kaylee Rose & Maddi Ryan. These artists will play original acoustic songs and then will be backed by a full band for covers of hit songs.Ticket holders will have the opportunity to enjoy some amazing Italian food at Capo Supper Club, which is a perfect venue for the acoustic part of the show.“We have an amazing team of chefs that prepare everything in house; hand making the pasta and sauce and all of our dishes. Our food is just the start as you will enjoy the live music in our speakeasy supper club downstairs where we host shows every week” Capo Manager Jeff Depiero said. Then there will be plenty of room to dance & sing along once the full band set starts at 9pm and the artists perform their favorite country, rock, and pop cover songs.There will be some great giveaways for ticket holders, including two tickets to Jelly Roll at the Boston Garden September 26, tickets to all the Martha's Vineyard Songwriters Fest on-island shows and more!Support for Martha's Vineyard Songwriters Festival comes from Dillion's Small Batch Distillers. Dillon's Cocktails are made with small batch gin and refreshing flavor combinations. Available at your local retailer. Information can be found at DillonssmallbatchAs the name suggests the Martha's Vineyard Songwriting Fest primarily occurs on the island, but Founder Matt Casey lives in Boston and wanted the artists to be able to visit the city and play one show for the passionate fans here before heading down to catch the boat from Cape Cod early the next morning.“Some of these artists will be making their first trip to Boston & The Islands so they are extremely excited to play at Capo and for Boston-based fans. It's a chance to see them in an intimate setting because many of them will be playing bigger venues the next time they are in town the way their careers are taking off” Casey said.The full schedule and tickets for all shows is available at showsMartha's Vineyard Somgwriters Fest- @mvsongwritersfestCapo Supper Club-Country 102.5Dilllon's Small Batch--Matt CaseyCEOHireMagnet...617-834-2506The HireMagnet Network Includes Campuscareercenter, experiencedRN CampusRN, and CampusGovexperiencedRN is a Member-Owner of NPA, The Worldwide Recruiting Network, your connection to over 400 premier independent recruiting firms on six continents giving you access to passive candidates not available on other job boards, social networks and public resume databases

Matt Casey

Martha's Vineyard Songwriters Festival

+1 617-834-2506

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.