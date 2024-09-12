Music Teacher Records Hit Voting Song For Kamala Harris

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lady PeachenaHAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grammy Award-winning (ASCAP) songwriter & electrifying Gospel singer, Lady Peachena, has composed an inspirational urban/reggae/pop song with her group, The Great Divas of Gospel, titled“LET'S VOTE FOR KAMALA,” urging Americans to come out and vote for presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. To her music students at a public middle school in Trenton, NJ, she's known as Dr. Lena Eure.“In 2021, when I did research on Ms. Harris's career as an attorney general as I was writing my newly released book, POETIC TRIBUTES TO MAGNIFICENT LEADERS IN AFRICAN AMERICAN CULTURE (from A to Z), I was amazed by the incredible reforms that she implemented to change the lives of inmates in the state of California. She instituted a reformative initiative called the Back on Track program that helped them obtain their GEDS, as well as an opportunity for them to learn a trade,” revealed Lady Peachena.Her provocative, hot-rocking song,“LET'S VOTE FOR KAMALA” was released on September 10th, 2024, and is available on all social media outlets including Amazon Music, Facebook, Spotify, Apple/Itunes, and Deezer. The group's harmonious vocals will cause you to hum along with this melodious song. Snippets of this uplifting tune can be heard now at:Planning a get-out-the-vote event? Adding Lady Peachena & The Great Divas of Gospel might be exactly what you need to get voters motivated to vote for this inspiring Democratic Presidential Candidate. Ms. Harris's powerful performance in the presidential debate Tuesday night on ABC-TV proved that she's more than ready to be our nation's next Commander-in Chief. For bookings contact Lady Peachena through her choir's website: or email her at: ...Lady Peachena's choir, The Late Show's Gospel Choir, formerly of CBS TV'S“LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN” can be seen singing on new TV show,“DEAR EDWARD,” at the beginning of Episode 2 entitled“FOOD,” which is streaming now on Apple TV.Lady Peachena's new book, POETIC TRIBUTES TO MAGNIFICENT LEADERS IN AFRICAN AMERICAN CULTURE (from A to Z) which pays tribute to 44 outstanding Africans and African Americans including Ms. Harris, Muhammad Ali, Shirley Chisholm, Marian Anderson, Aretha Franklin, former President Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and others) can be ordered online (with colored pages) at: . More of Lady Peachena's catchy, inspirational songs can be heard on You Tube.

