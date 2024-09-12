(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TELO Trucks continues to expand its team footprint and capabilities as it gears up to launch press-ready in 2025.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

TELO Trucks , maker of the world's most efficient EV mini-truck, announced today the hiring of Dale Beever as Director of Design Technical Operations. With a career spanning over two decades and a portfolio that includes some of the most renowned vehicles in recent history, Beever's addition to the team underscores TELO's commitment to redefining the electric vehicle (EV) as the company scales up its design and manufacturing capabilities to serve both consumer and commercial auto markets.

TELO Trucks hires automotive design luminary, Dale Beever, as Director of Design Technical Operations.

Continue Reading

This announcement follows

TELO's $5.4 million strategic funding round led by Neo and Spero Ventures in March-as well as the appointment of Tesla Co-Founder and EV-industry trailblazer, Marc Tarpenning, to its board-and signals the company's continued growth as it shifts to bring its first-of-its-kind, ultra-compact EV pickup truck to market in late 2025.

Formerly the President of

ICG Inc., Beever has been the creative force behind some of the most iconic vehicles on the road today. He served as the design engineering lead for award-winning efforts in both automotive and aerospace, including Ford Motor Co.'s 50th Anniversary edition Mustang, the Lincoln Continental Concept, the Airstream Nest RV, and the Icon A5 by ICON Aircraft. Beever's expertise in digital modeling, design engineering, and industrial design-combined with his deep understanding of advanced 3D technologies-enables him to evolve the look and feel of iconic machines while staying true to classic vehicular design.

Jason Marks,

TELO Trucks' Co-Founder and CEO, stated: "Dale's undeniable influence on automotive design, combined with his innovative spirit and technical expertise, equips our team to continue driving the future of sustainable transportation."

As Director of Design Technical Operations, Beever will be instrumental in integrating cutting-edge digital technologies into the MT1 design process and help

TELO maintain its competitive edge in the fast-paced EV industry.

"To lead this competitive era of sustainable mobility requires more than aesthetics; it's about creating vehicles that are not simply visually stunning but that are also engineered for the highest levels of performance and efficiency," Beever remarked. "I'm excited to be part of a team that's not merely participating in the EV revolution but paving a better way forward."

As consumers, businesses, and regulators seek safer, more sustainable, and more practical transportation options,

TELO Trucks' unique approach to design, safety, and engineering stands out against both legacy and startup automakers.

For more information or to

pre-order a TELO Truck for only $152 - the length in inches of the compact vehicle - visit .

About

TELO Trucks

TELO Trucks makes intelligently designed, compact electric vehicle trucks for city living and weekend adventuring. Its signature TELO Truck, launched in June 2023, features the standard pickup truck bed capacity and crew cabin in a dramatically shortened 152-inch vehicle. With over 3,300 pre-orders secured since launch, TELO is representative of a different era of EV companies and is the most cost-effective company on the market. Co-founded by Jason Marks, Forrest North, and Yves Béhar, with design input from fuseproject. To learn more, visit .

Lee Anna Mariglia

Communications & Public Relations

TELO Trucks

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit .

SOURCE TELO Trucks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED