Crown Wealth Strategies Welcomes Pablo Magdaleno As President Of Operations And Client Experience

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Wealth Strategies is excited to announce the hiring of Pablo Magdaleno as the new President of Operations and Client Experience. Pablo brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to our firm, further enhancing our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients.Pablo joins Crown Wealth Strategies with over a decade of experience in the financial industry. His expertise in finance, client relations, and strategic development will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and support our clients in achieving their financial goals.“We are thrilled to welcome Pablo to our team,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger, Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies.“His extensive experience and dedication to client success align perfectly with our mission to provide personalized and comprehensive financial solutions. We are confident that Pablo will be a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients.”Pablo graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor's in business administration degree in Operations & Supply Chain Management from the University of Texas at El Paso. Additionally, he currently holds the following Licenses: SIE, Series 6, Series 7, Series 63, Series 66, and Series 26. Additionally, Pablo holds the professional designations of Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) from the American College of Financial Services.“I am excited to join Crown Wealth Strategies and work alongside such a talented and dedicated team,” said Pablo Magdaleno.“I look forward to contributing to the firm's success and helping our clients achieve their financial objectives.”Crown Wealth Strategies is a leading financial planning practice in El Paso, TX, specializing in wealth management, estate planning, and business succession planning. Our team of experienced professionals is committed to providing tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser, and a New York Life Company.

