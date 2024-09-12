VOICEBRAIN Brings AI To The Aviation Industry And Announces Its CRADA Agreement With Department Of Homeland Security (DHS)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

VoiceBrain , a leader in AI-powered voice analytics, is unveiling its patented to the industry. VoiceBrain has also entered a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to integrate its advanced voice AI into the Oakland Security Administration (TSA) operations. This innovative solution is already operational at several airports, with a clear plan for a nationwide rollout. VoiceBrain's mission is to transform communication systems across airports, airlines, and their support networks, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and security in the industry.

The aviation industry relies on two-way radios for all critical communications. Historically challenging to capture, these communications hold significant knowledge and value that can now be unleashed. VoiceBrain's platform offers the opportunity to extract and unlock valuable insights from this vast, unstructured

dataset.

"Since its implementation, we've been able to capture and analyze voice data in real-time, enabling us to respond to incidents significantly faster and with greater insight." - Federal Security Director James W. Adams

"This technology is not just an upgrade-it has the potential to greatly enhance

TSA's ability to make real-time risk assessments that decrease response time and improve incident management, allowing quicker returns to normal checkpoint operations," says Federal Security Director James W. Adams. "Since its implementation, we've been able to capture and analyze voice data in real-time, enabling us to respond to incidents significantly faster and with greater insight. It's very clear that the

VoiceBrain platform can help us capture and assess operational events in real-time, ultimately reducing costs for

airlines, airports and stakeholders, all while increasing TSA's security posture."

VoiceBrain's AI software captures millions of daily voice communications and converts them into actionable data in real-time. The VoiceBrain platform can be deployed in less than 15 minutes and integrates seamlessly with existing two-way radios, requiring no material modifications to hardware or infrastructure. As VoiceBrain analyzes transmissions, it extracts key content and delivers alerts and notifications about critical situations as they arise. This transforms radio communications into a valuable dataset that enhances decision-making, operational efficiency, safety, and security. Additionally, VoiceBrain's capability to analyze thousands of hours of data in seconds empowers customers to conduct queries, generate summaries, and prepare reports with unprecedented speed and accuracy, optimizing time and standardizing processes.

"VoiceBrain's team is committed to revolutionizing aviation safety and efficiency," says Dr. Kinuko Masaki, CEO of VoiceBrain, a leading female AI expert with PhDs from MIT, Harvard, and Stanford. "We are excited to partner with DHS/TSA, airports, airlines, and other key stakeholders to build a cutting-edge communication ecosystem for the aviation industry. The unmatched insights provided by AI will make capturing radio data essential. Data is one of your most valuable assets-don't let another day pass without harnessing it."

