TEAMSTERS FLIGHT SIMULATOR TECHNICIANS SECURE TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Union Continues to Fight for and Win Industry-Leading Contracts

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 19 has reached a tentative agreement significantly raising pay and improving benefits for flight simulator technicians at Southwest Airlines.

"This is just the latest example of our union securing the best collective agreements out there for aviation maintenance workers," said Jesse

Ruiz, President of Local 19. "We're going to fight anywhere and everywhere we need to get our members the best union contracts in the airline industry."

"Over the next few weeks, we'll be holding meetings with our members to go over the details of this phenomenal new agreement," said Arnold Villarreal, Local 19 Trustee. "Negotiations for this contract were driven by and for rank-and-file Teamsters, and that's how we got the best contract ever for this work group."

The 54 technicians are responsible for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the company's flight simulators. Improvements in the new, four-year tentative agreement include a 23 percent wage increase, more paid paternity and maternity leave, an improved retirement package, and significant ratification bonuses. Members will be voting on the contract within the next few weeks.

"These hardworking men and women are indispensable to the safety, profitability, and overall success of this airline, and it's an honor to get them a collective bargaining agreement that reflects their contributions to the carrier," said Angel Cantu, Teamsters Airline Division International Representative.

Teamsters Local 19 represents aviation workers throughout Texas. For more information, go to teamsterslocal19/

Contact:

Matt

McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]



SOURCE Teamsters Local 19

