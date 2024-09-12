Texas And EU Leaders To Convene At The 13Th Texas-EU Business Summit In Austin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The University of Texas at Austin is set to host the 13th Texas-EU Business Summit, a pivotal event fostering economic collaboration between Texas and the European Union (EU). Scheduled for October 3, 2024, this summit continues to be a beacon of international business relations, highlighting the robust trade and opportunities between Texas and EU countries.Event Highlights:.Theme: "Access to Trade, Investment & Innovation" - This year's summit will delve into enhancing access, innovation in business practices, and strategic investments that benefit both regions..Agenda: The day will commence with breakfast and registration, followed by a series of panels and discussions. Key sessions include "Doing Business in Central and Eastern Europe," "Disinformation's Impact on Industry," and "Aviation, Aerospace, and Defense." The summit will conclude with a panel on "Harnessing Texas-EU Synergies for a Global Future.".Speakers and Panels: Distinguished speakers from around Texas, the U.S. and the EU will share insights. Notable figures include Mike Baker, former CIA and CEO of Portman Square Group, Brad Morrison CEO of Atlantis Industries and member of the Texas Space Commission, Michael Mosser Director of the UT Austin Center for European Studies (CES), and Dr. Scott Firsing, President of Scott Sky Advisors known for his extensive experience in global affairs. The speakers will provide updates of the current investment climates and risk, as well as cover a spectrum of topics ranging from market entry strategies to the geopolitical implications of business decisions..Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have ample time throughout the summit for networking.Why Attend?The Texas-EU Business Summit is more than just a conference; it's a strategic platform for businesses, policymakers, and thought leaders to discuss and plan the future of transatlantic relations. With Texas being a leader in foreign direct investments, this summit underscores the state's commitment to expanding its global footprint, particularly with the EU, which represents one of the world's largest economic blocs.Registration and Information:Interested parties can register and find more details at .About the Texas-EU Business Summit:Organized by the University of Texas at Austin Center for European Studies; World Affairs Council of Austin; US Commercial Services; Austin Community College; US Dept. of Education; City of Austin; State of Texas, et al., the Texas-EU Business Summit has become an annual tradition since its inception, focusing on deepening economic ties, promoting innovation, and addressing global business challenges.For further contact information, please visit: contacts/

