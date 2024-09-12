Shares Surge On News Of Signed Purchase Order For $5 Million

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This firm is certainly seeing action this Thursday after announcing a new purchase order for $5 million.

%TrustBIX (TSXV: $TBIX) (OTC: $TBIXF) announced in a press release today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Alberta Food Security Inc., received a signed purchase order dated September 11, 2024, for $5 million with an arm's length customer to build multiple indoor vertical farms in Ontario, Canada. Indoor vertical farming involves growing produce stacked one above another in a closed and controlled environment.

The CEO of TrustBIX, Hubert Lau, said, "This purchase order illustrates our continued progress in the controlled indoor agriculture sector and builds on the momentum from the initial orders announced on April 15, 2024. We believe this substantial purchase order demonstrates the value of our technologies in addressing food security and advancing sustainable agricultural practices."

As an agricultural technology company, TrustBIX provides Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world that trusts more, wastes less, and rewards sustainable practices. Canadian shares were up 300 percent in late morning trade.